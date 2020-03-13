Devin Thorpe Announces Candidacy in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District

In the beginning of March, Devin Thorpe made the announcement that he will be a candidate to represent the people in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District.

Thorpe is a self-proclaimed 25-year finance guy and entrepreneurial capitalist. Following 25 years in this venture, Thorpe was released from his position and was working to figure out his next step. He decided to channel his youthful enthusiasm for doing good in the world.

He began by spending a year in China for Brigham Young University where he taught classes and wrote a book titled “Your Mark on the World” about using money for good.

Thorpe used this as a starting point to launch a new career to help individuals do more good. He has been writing and speaking about social issues for the last eight years, also creating a podcast where he had many notable guests, including Bill Gates.

After eight years in this field, Thorpe felt frustrated that he was unable to do as much good as he would have liked, though he did travel and do volunteer work. Finally, he decided his next venture would be to run for Congress and see if he couldn’t do more good that way.

Thorpe believes that the current healthcare system is a disaster and far too expensive. He stated that even people that have insurance cannot afford to go to the doctor, himself included.

“Our healthcare system shouldn’t work that way,” Thorpe stated.

Thorpe wishes to work hard to ensure that all will be able to afford a visit to the doctor. He stated that the current coronavirus scare is a perfect reminder of the need for a good healthcare system.

Another big concern that he has been following for years is poverty, stating that many hate to admit that in local communities there are individuals experiencing poverty. According to Thorpe, it is not discussed enough but is really an issue.

For some in Carbon and Emery counties, especially, there are families that have had major setbacks due to coal mine closures. Thorpe expressed that the federal government has not done enough for families experiencing coal-related transitions to poverty.

“Carbon and Emery counties are really the crossroads of our state and they are important communities that deserve to have more investment from the federal government in order to achieve and thrive; have the healthy communities that they want,” Thorpe concluded.