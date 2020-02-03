Dino and Spartan Wrestlers Advance to State

Wrestling’s 3A divisional competition took place over the weekend with a trip to state on the line. Eighteen schools gathered at the Sevier Valley Center on Friday and Saturday to meet on the mat. The top eight wrestlers in each weight class punched their ticket to the state tournament.

In the 106 weight class, Emery’s Sid Christiansen took second place while teammate Merritt Meccariello placed fourth. The Spartans kept it rolling in 113 with Kayden World taking fifth and Zeek Weber finishing in seventh. Dino Jacob Nelson finished in eighth. Byron Christiansen (EHS) took third over Dwain Farley (EHS) in fourth at 120. Carbon’s Colton Lowe finished in seventh.

Jarin Allen from Emery ended the tournament in fourth place in 126 with Colin Fausett from Carbon in eighth. Spartans Hunter Hopes and Tyler Stilson landed fourth place finishes in 132 and 138, respectively. Also in 138 was Darryk Mitchell of Carbon that beat Daymon Kelby Jones of Emery to take seventh while the latter finished in eighth. Carter Huntsman (CHS) finished in third in 145 with James Oveson (EHS) in fifth. Carbon’s Chandler Campbell will be an alternate after taking ninth.

Emery’s Bryar Meccariello had an excellent tournament. He finished first in 152 and was awarded the Outstanding Wrestler Award of the Upper Weights. Carbon’s PJ Howa took sixth in the same class. In 160, Aidan Mortensen of Emery finished in fourth place. The Spartans had another first place finish with Hayes Dalton in 170. Ridic Migliori and Daron Garner ended in fourth and seventh, respectively, for Carbon.

Szion Gibson (EHS) took fifth at 182 with Kove Johansen (EHS) in seventh and Brian Mah (CHS) in eighth. Carbon’s Ajay Thayn qualified for state in seventh at 195. Easton Horsley had Carbon’s best finish in the tournament, ending in second in 220. Braden Howard took third while Jexton Woodhouse will be an alternative from Emery. Rounding out qualifiers was James Richardson of Emery in fourth in the 285 weight class.