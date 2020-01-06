Dino Bryce Judd Impresses at 3A State Duels

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Dino wrestling team was inside the Sevier Valley Center over the weekend competing in the 3A State Duels. There were 10 rounds over the two-day tournament, which featured schools in the 3A classification.

Bryce Judd was a bright spot for the Dinos as he went 9-0 in the 138 weight class with seven pins and one technical fall (23-5). Also going undefeated was Issac Rees (160), going 7-0 with three pins. McKaden Whiteleather had a great tournament as well with a 7-2 record and two technical falls (16-1 and 18-2). Ridic Migliori grabbed four pins (170) and finished 6-3.

Carbon will return to Richfield to duel the Wildcats on Thursday.