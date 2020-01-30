Dino Dynamics Head to State Competition in High Fashion

The Dino Dynamics of Carbon High School were treated to a surprise late Wednesday afternoon as they geared up to head to the Utah State Drill Competition that is taking place at Utah Valley University on Thursday and Friday.

This surprise came in the form of a police escort that took the team from the high school throughout town. Not stopping there, friends and family members of the Dino Dynamics gathered in front of the Mitchell Funeral Home parking lot on 100 North in Price to see them off.

Kiddos at Little Learner’s Daycare also took time to make signs and see the girls as they traveled to the competition.