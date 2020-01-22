Dinos Fail to Escape Lady Wildcats

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday night, the Lady Dinos were on the road to take on the #2 Richfield Wildcats. Carbon dug itself an early hole in the form of a 19-11 deficit after one quarter. The Dino defense stepped up in the second, limiting the Wildcats to just eight points. Carbon capitalized on the opportunity with 19 of its own points to lead 30-27 going into halftime.

Carbon failed to maintain its lead and went down by two, 44-42, with one period remaining. The Lady Dinos were unable to grab the victory in a hard-fought game. Richfield took the contest 62-56.

Abbie Saccomanno led the Lady Dinos with 16 points and seven assists while sophomore Janzie Jensen had a career-high 13 points in the effort. The Lady Dinos shot extremely well from the floor, converting on 53 percent of their chances, which included going 4-7 (57 percent) from beyond the arc. They did commit 13 turnovers on the night.

The Lady Dinos’ (12-6, 3-2) next stop with be in Monroe to play #1 South Sevier on Thursday at 7 p.m. That match will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports.