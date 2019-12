ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon headed to Juab on Friday for its final game before the holiday break.

The Wasps quickly jumped out in front and took a 20-10 lead after the first quarter. Juab again doubled up the Dinos with a 16-8 second quarter to take a commanding 18-point advantage into the half. The Dinos struggled to connect in the second half and ultimately fell 61-38 in the non-region matchup.

Carbon (5-4) will be on the road again on Dec. 30 to play Maple Mountain (7-1).