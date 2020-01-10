Dinos Fall in Region Opener

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos began their region schedule on the road against South Sevier. The Rams showed the Dinos just how tough Region 12 can be by doubling them up at halftime, 34-17. South Sevier kept its foot on the gas pedal to secure the 74-46 win.

Brandt Williams had a game-high 27 points for the Rams to go along with 11 rebounds, notching a double-double. Kaleb Nelson led the way for the Dinos with 17 points.

Carbon’s schedule will not get easier as Region 12 is extremely competitive. The Dinos (5-6, 0-1) will host rival Emery (7-3, 0-1) on Friday night. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.