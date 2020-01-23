Dinos Play in BDAC *Photo Gallery*

Carbon faced off with the Layton Christian Eagles on Monday afternoon in the BDAC on the USU Eastern campus. It was a great atmosphere and good practice for the Dinos as the first round of state will be on that court.

The teams started off slow with the 1:45 p.m. start time and then slammed the pedal through the floor. Both teams were relentless with their offensive attacks in the first half as the basketball game turned into a track meet. The Eagles held a slight edge, 21-20, after one quarter, but Carbon came back in the second to take a 33-31 lead at the half.

The Dinos stalled on offense in the third quarter and Layton Christian took advantage. The Eagles regained the lead 44-42 with one quarter left to play. The fast-paced first half favored the Eagles as the Dinos ran out of steam down the stretch. The Eagles held a nine-point lead before Carbon made one more attempt. The Dinos cut it to four but fell short to lose 65-60.

Brady Gagon had a team-high 24 points followed by Kaleb Nelson with 11 and Keenan Hatch with 10. The Dinos gained a lot of experience on Monday and played valuable minutes on the upcoming first round state tournament court.

The Dinos (6-9, 1-3) will resume region play on Wednesday against Richfield (11-3, 4-0). They will then play South Sevier (7-8, 2-2) on Friday. Both those games will be in Price. Catch all the action live on etvnews.com/livesports. The former contest will also be streamed on ETV Channel 10.