Dinos Put #3 Broncos on Ropes

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon traveled to Blanding on Wednesday to take on #3 San Juan. The Dinos ended up on top in the slow first quarter, 12-7. Both teams found their stride in the second but again, Carbon was able to fend off the Broncos. The Dinos were on top 34-25 at halftime.

Things got away from the Dinos in the third as the Broncos erupted with 24 points and held Carbon to just nine. Carbon was able to cut it back to three in the fourth quarter but San Juan escaped late with a 69-62 win.

Noah Bradford led the Dinos with 14 points followed by Kaleb Nelson with 11 and Preston Condie with 10. Kennan Hatch was tough on the Broncos’ offense with three blocks.

Carbon (5-8, 0-3) will host Grand (7-7, 0-3) on Friday night. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and etvnews.com/livesports.