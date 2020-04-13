Dinos Reach Elite Status

UHSAA’s High School Logo Madness continues to progress as do the Carbon Dinos. Carbon knocked off Milford on Saturday to reach the Elite 8. The Dinos will take on Timpanogos for a chance to make the Final Four. Voting is already open and will close on Tuesday, April 13 at 9 a.m. Vote now to help the Dinos continue their run @UHSAAinfo on Twitter.

UHSAA posted the following after the Elite 8 was set. “We couldn’t have asked for a better #Elite8, spread all the way across the state, representing all six of our classifications. #MyReasonWhy“