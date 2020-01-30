Dinos’ Rocket-Fueled Start

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos had their best start of the season on Wednesday in Moab. They came out red-hot with 31 points in the first quarter to build a huge lead, 31-11. Carbon came back down to Earth but remained in control. The Dinos went on to take the contest by a score of 79-61.

Kaleb Nelson had a team-high 20 points. Brady Gagon finished with 16 points as did sophomore Rylan Hart. The fourth Dino to reach double-figures was Preston Condie with 11.

Carbon (7-11, 2-5) will hope to continue its momentum against the Spartans (14-3,6-1) on Friday. All the action from the Spartan Center will be brought to you live on ETV Channel 10 and on etvnews.com/livesports.