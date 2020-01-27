Dinos Run Out of Steam *Photo Gallery*

South Sevier came to Price on Friday night for a matchup on the hardwood. Carbon slowly came out of the gates to trail 23-14 after one quarter. The Dinos found some rhythm in the second, scoring 22 points to cut it to 40-36 by halftime.

Scoring from both teams took a dip in the third quarter but again Carbon was able to close the gap. The Dinos fought all the way back to trail by only one, 50-49, with one period left. Unfortunately, the Dinos ran out of steam as the Rams took over the fourth quarter. Carbon fell 72-59.

Brady Gagon led the Dinos with 19 points followed by Kaleb Nelson with 17. Nelson also had a team-high eight rebounds. Carbon shot 39 percent on the night while the Rams converted 66 percent of their shot attempts. The Dinos could not stop Brandt Williams, who recorded 32 points and nine rebounds.

Carbon (6-11, 1-5) will head to Moab on Wednesday night to play Grand (8-9, 0-5). The Dinos will then have a rivalry rematch against the Spartans (13-3, 5-1) on Friday. Both contests will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports. The latter will also be on ETV Channel 10.