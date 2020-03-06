Dinos Strong in Opening *Photo Gallery*

Carbon baseball’s opening day took place on Tuesday when Payson came to town. It was quiet until the third when Levi Schade led off the bottom half of the inning with a single. Schade stole second and third base, then later came home on Kade Dimick’s RBI single. The Dinos struck first, 1-0.

Trouble came in the top fourth for the Dinos after a two-out error extended the inning. The Lions took advantage of the miscue with two unearned runs to take the lead, 2-1. The Dinos battled back in the bottom half, with another leadoff single from Cooper Schade. Two batters later, Brayton Nielsen ripped a double into right field, tying the game at two.

Cayden Steele then walked and the Dinos caught a break with a Lion’s error, which pushed across two more runs. Carbon gave up a one-out double in the top of the seventh, but closed the game out on a line drive double play. The Dinos took the first game of the season by a score of 4-2.

Kaleb Nielson pitched three innings and struck out three without giving up a hit. Dimick also pitched three innings and Jordan Fossat closed out the game on the mound. The Dinos (1-0) will be back on the Diamond on Friday to face Summit Academy (0-0) at 3:30 p.m. in Price.