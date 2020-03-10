Dinos Stumble Against Bears, Blow Past West

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon played a pair of games on the diamond over the weekend. Friday’s matchup was at home against Summit Academy. After giving up a run in the top of the third, Carbon answered back with two runs of its own. Rylan Hart ripped a double to right and then Kade Dimick reached on an error. Jordan Fossat stepped to the plate and cleared the bases with a two-RBI double.

The Bears had an answer of their own with three runs in the fourth and went on to take the game 5-2. Fossat led the Dinos and went 2-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. The Dinos’ three errors in the game came back to bite them as Carbon only gave up one earned run. Tyler Wright had the best outing from the mound. He struck out five over three innings and gave up zero earned runs.

The Dinos bounced back on Saturday against West High School in Salt Lake City. Carbon erupted with seven runs in the second. Cooper Schade led off with a double to left and Derick Robinson brought him home with an RBI single. The Dinos took advantage of a couple of errors, three walks and a hit by pitch. Schade added his second double of the inning and drove in two. The Dinos maintained control and went on to win 11-2.

Schade went 3-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. He also pitched two, no-hit innings on the mound. Cayden Steele also did not give up a hit in his three innings pitched. Derick Robison went 3-3 with four RBIs and a homerun.

The Dinos (2-1) will take on Bountiful (0-0), Provo (3-0) and Grantsville (2-2-1) all on the road this week. They will then face Ben Lomond (1-2) on Saturday at home.