Carbon kicked off region play with a tough game against Moab on Tuesday.

Eli Beecher and Devin Bradley each scored a goal in the first half as the Dinos led 2-1 at that point. Carbon was unable to hold onto the lead, however, and allowed two goals in the second half to fall to the Red Devils, 3-2.

The Dinos (1-3, 0-1) will be back on the pitch against Richfield (2-4, 0-1) on Thursday in Price.