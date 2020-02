Early voting for the Presidential Primary Election began on Monday and will run through the remainder of the week.

In Carbon County, voting will take place from Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To vote, visit 751 East 100 North in Price.

For Emery County, early voting is slated to take place at 75 East Main Street in Castle Dale. Voting will be hosted Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.