Doors Open for The Rusty Rooster Craft Boutique

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce once again broke out its golden scissors on Monday, this time for a new craft boutique in Price.

The Rusty Rooster Craft Boutique is owned and operated by mother-daughter duo Susan Jensen and Mindy Brown. The pair hand-craft the wares sold in the shop, which include home decor and wood crafts.

“Thanks to my mom for being so patient with me and putting up with my perfectionism,” Brown shared. “She has had this dream for years and I’ve always hesitated. She’s the one who jumps in the water first and is swimming while I’m still dipping my toe in to see how cold it is. I’m excited that it’s finally becoming a reality and, even though we are small, I hope you enjoy our little shop.”

The boutique is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and alternating Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Customers can also browse the shop by appointment.

To see new products as they are created, follow The Rusty Rooster on Facebook. The boutique is located at 2832 South Highway 10 in Price (behind Scott’s Small Engine Repair).