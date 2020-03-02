Dorr W. Hanson Jr.

SPRING GLEN – Dorr William Hanson Jr. passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 in the presence of his loved ones due to complications associated with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer at the age of 77.

Dorr was born on June 10, 1942 in Price, UT to Dorr Williams Hanson Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Mathis. He was the eldest of eight children, and as a great older brother, led them on many adventures. His childhood was spent in Kenilworth, UT where he grew to love the amazing views of Carbon County.

He attended Carbon High school but graduated from Box Elder High in 1960. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Edinburgh, Scotland Mission.

He courted his love Dana Guymon after meeting her while working on a float for the Huntington Heritage Days parade. They were married in April of 1968 in the Manti Temple. Dorr graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s degree in Zoology that same spring and then went on to attend the University of Nebraska where he received his DDS degree.

Dorr returned to Carbon County and opened a successful dental practice in Helper. He and Dana moved to Kenilworth and later made their home in Spring Glen where they raised their six children.

Dorr practiced as a general dentist from the summer of 1974 until the day of his diagnosis on February 5, 2020. He truly enjoyed his patients and his profession and loved the daily interaction with the people amongst whom he worked and served.

He served in various positions of leadership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Scoutmaster, High Councilor, Bishop, and a counselor in the Helper Utah Stake Presidency. He was recently awarded the On My Honor Award which is the highest recognition given by his church for scouting.

While he had a deep faith and commitment to his beliefs, Dorr welcomed and befriended people from all walks of life. He will always be remembered for his kindness and Christ-like love for everyone. The breadth and depth of his generous acts will not be known publicly because he never wanted recognition for them. He truly was a hero to all.

One of his favorite hobbies was his large garden and small orchard, the produce from which he shared generously. He was affectionately nicknamed “The Zucchini Bandit,” leaving vegetables on his neighbors’ doorsteps late at night. He loved the San Rafael desert and the mountains of both Emery and Carbon County. Dorr enjoyed the outdoors and had many hunting, camping, hiking, and fishing adventures with his family. He had a talent for playing the piano and organ and appreciated the views of the night sky through a telescope. He also had a keen wit and sense of humor, creating sayings and phrases which made one double over in laughter.

Dorr’s greatest legacy is the love of his children, wife, siblings, grandchildren, and many good friends.

He is survived by his dear wife Dana; children, Eric (Andrea) Hanson, Justin (Tosha) Hanson, Nathan (Brianne) Hanson, Leisha (Clemont) Adams, Sarah (Jason) Rott, Brian (Jacquelyn) Hanson; sisters, Karla, Colleen, Leslie; brothers, Loel, Jonathon, Timothy; 20 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was happily reunited with his parents; sisters, Jeanne and LeAnn; nephews, David, Wayne, and Sterling; and niece, Heather.

Funeral service, Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Carbonville Ward Chapel (1985 West 4000 North, Spring Glen, UT). A visitation will be held Friday evening at the church from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and an hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment, Huntington City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price.

We want to express our deep appreciation to everyone who has shown Dorr and our family such thoughtfulness and love during this difficult time.