January 21, 1936 – January 20, 2020

Resident of Hollister

Dr. Richard Travis Mitchell II passed away on January 20, 2020, the day before his 84th birthday, at his home in Hollister, California. He was born on January 21, 1936 in Price, Utah to Richard Travis and Marguerite Mitchell, and met his future bride Mila Le when she played for a local softball league sponsored by his father. Little did Mitch know at the time that he and Mila would enjoy a thriving marriage and partnership lasting over 63 years, leaving a remarkable legacy of love for their family.

An exceptional student always achieving the highest academic honors, Mitch (as he was known to his friends) completed his high school degree at the Holy Cross Abbey run by Benedictine monks in Cañon City, Colorado. He then went on to graduate magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in pre-med from Notre Dame University in three short years. Mitch and Mila wed in the summer of 1957 prior to moving to Chicago, where Mitch attended medical school at Loyola University. Graduating in 1961 from the Stritch School of Medicine, Mitch became licensed to practice medicine in California in 1962.

Dr. Mitchell served his country as a captain in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1966 through 1968 and was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base, where he was head of the OB-GYN department.

In 1968, Mitch and Mila put down roots in Monte Sereno, California, where Mitch was a founding partner of the Loma Vista Medical Group and served as a physician at Good Samaritan Hospital. Dr. Mitchell’s staff and peers had the utmost respect for his technical skill, and more importantly, the heart with which he approached his professional calling – always in the pursuit of exceptional patient care.

Inseparable and always enjoying each other’s company, Mila and Mitch traveled the world together, including a visit to Mitch’s ancestral home of Gap, France, where they received a warm welcome. After retiring, their travels took them through each of the lower 48 states, and they shared many happy memories traversing the country in their Winnebago. Mitch remained a voracious reader throughout his life, always seeking to expand his knowledge. His deep curiosity and respect for education led him to study religious and spiritual philosophy in his later years. He held a deep religious commitment, and there was no conflict for him between reason and faith.

After residing in Monte Sereno for over 30 years, Mitch and Mila retired down to the Ridgemark Golf Club in Hollister, where the couple settled into a quiet life together.

Being an only child himself, Mitch was a devoted family man who adored his four beautiful children. He was also passionate about his five grandchildren, who lovingly called him Poppie. They can all attest to his endless patience, big heart, unmatched wisdom, generous spirit, unwavering support, and unconditional love. He served as their mentor, providing affirmations and encouragement, and teaching them to pursue education and knowledge as intently as he did.

Mitch was beloved by all. His compassion, brilliant mind, dry wit, and absolute dedication to his family and patients alike were incomparable. Mitch was kind, genuine, and a true gentleman through and through, but perhaps most notably, was one of the most humble men you could ever meet. With a non-judgmental attitude, he treated all he encountered with respect and dignity. Always giving people the benefit of the doubt, he never spoke poorly of anyone, and knew that kindness and understanding were always an option.

Those left to cherish Mitch’s memory include his loving wife and faithful companion, Mila Le, who upheld her vows of commitment through sickness and health; children Richard Travis Mitchell III (Carol), David Mitchell (David Patapoff), Mila-Mary Bassian (Dan), and Michael Mitchell (Julie); his five outstanding and beloved grandchildren Jenna Gay (Brian), Rachel Romero (Eric), Laura Murphy, Maxwell Mitchell, and Maya Mitchell; sister-in law Lynda Robinson (Norman); niece Mila Le Fesler (Micah); nephews Norman Robinson (Jennifer) and Christopher Robinson (Eleanor). The family would also like to thank the Visiting Angels – Roberta, Wendy, Monica, Brenda, and Terry – along with Margaret Diaz, for their compassionate and respectful care of Mitch over the last several years.

Services have been held.