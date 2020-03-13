DWR Cancels, Postpones Several Public Events to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

DWR News Release

SALT LAKE CITY — After Gov. Gary Herbert’s announcement Thursday urging Utahns to avoid large gatherings for the next two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be canceling and postponing several upcoming public events and seminars.

The following events will be canceled:

March 14: Wild Swan Viewing events and activities at Farmington Bay and Salt Creek WMAs

March 28: Mountain goat viewing event at Rock Creek in northeastern Utah.

March 28: Turkey Hunting Clinic at the Eccles Education Wildlife Center

March 28: Turkey Hunting Clinic in Monticello

The following events will be postponed to a later date (yet to be determined):

March 12: Learn to Fish Utah Lake event at the DWR Central Region Office in Springville

March 19: Walleye Seminar at the DWR Salt Lake City office

“The DWR takes the coronavirus very seriously and is committed to following recommendations from health officials and other government leaders,” DWR Assistant Director Robin Cahoon said. “While we are canceling and postponing several wildlife viewing events and other seminars, there are many areas around the state where Utahns can see wildlife and enjoy nature on their own as individuals.”

The DWR events scheduled for April have not yet been canceled and will be evaluated after we receive additional direction from health officials and state leaders. Find a full list of DWR’s upcoming events on the DWR Eventbrite. Information for DWR events can also be found on the division’s Facebook page and website.