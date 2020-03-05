DWR Responds to Alleged Wolf Sighting in Huntington Canyon

Photo by Chad Crowell of the reported animals.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) was contacted on Tuesday, March 3 in regards to a sighting of what was possibly two wolves.

The report stated that two wolf-like animals had been witnessed near the mouth of Huntington Canyon, where they had been feeding on a fawn deer. A photo that was captured by an employee of the Huntington Power Plant showed the animals resting on a gravel road by the carcass.

The DWR responds to every report that they receive on sightings of wolves in the state of Utah. As they went to investigate this report, they located the carcass of the fawn with visible tracks in the mud and snow. A team of biologists were successful in following the tracks for several miles to an Emery County residence. The wolf-like animals were revealed as two domestic dogs that were hybrids of a husky and a golden retriever.

Aaron Bott with the DWR expressed that the owners frequently allow their dogs to wander freely in the canyon.

Historically, wolves ranged throughout Utah. However, there are currently no documented established packs that live and breed within the state. Occasionally, transient individual wolves or groups travel into Utah, typically from Idaho or Wyoming.

Though, as in this case, many reported sightings often turn out to be domesticated animals that appear to be wolf-like in nature. The public should take note that it is illegal for dog owners to allow their pets to chase and harass wildlife.