Eagles Bounce Back Against Colorado Northwestern

By Cory McKendrick, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

The home conference opening weekend ended in a split for the Utah State University Eastern men’s basketball team. After losing to Salt Lake Community College in Thursday’s Scenic West Athletic Conference action, the Eagles bounced back in the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center against Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) on Saturday.

The Spartans, who were 1-2 in conference, came out strong early, holding a lead for the first five minutes of the first half. Three-point shooting gave the Eagles the lead entering halftime. USU Eastern shot 35% from long range, led by Christian Haffner who connected on two three-pointers.

Azarien Stephens of CNCC led all scorers in the contest with 24 points. Haffner had a quality night all around with 17 points, six rebounds and two assists. Haffner added three moret three-pointers in the second half to bring his total to 5-10 from beyond the arc. Three more Eagles joined the double figure scoring as well. Donaval Avila, Jr. , Dillon Sorensen and Peyton Falslev chipped in 14, 11 and 10, respectively.

The Eagles move to 1-2 in conference play while the Spartans fall to 1-3. The team will continue the homestand as they host the College of Southern Idaho on Jan. 23. It will be fan appreciation night at the BDAC, so come out and support. USU Easter, will have another home game the following Saturday, Jan. 30.