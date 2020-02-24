Eagles Come Up Short Against Salt Lake in Final Home Game

Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Utah State University Eastern men’s basketball team played their final home contest of the regular season against Salt Lake Community College. It was sophomore night and the team honored its three sophomores in the pre-game ceremonies. Max Richards , Anthony Condie and Vojtech Ruzek were honored by their fans, coaches and teammates prior to the game.

The Eagles lost against the Bruins 82-71. They will now prepare to play in the conference tournament next week. The tournament will be hosted by the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, ID. Catch the broadcast from usueasternathletics.com and support the Eagles in the Scenic West Athletic Conference Tournament.