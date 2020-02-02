Eagles Come Up Short in Overtime Against Snow College

Photo by Jeff Barrett
By Cory McKendrick, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor
The Utah State University Eastern men’s basketball team went to battle against Snow College on Thursday night. After a hard-fought game, the Eagles ended up losing to the Badgers 76-70 in a game that required an overtime period to decide the final score.
Head coach Adjalma Becheli said postgame, “I thought we played well against Snow College. We played good defense and limited their three-point attempts. We also did a good job of not allowing them to get second chance points on offensive rebounds. Down the stretch we had some minor but costly mistakes that forced the overtime and we couldn’t overcome the deficit in the extra period.”
Christian Haffner had an excellent shooting night for the Eagles as he led all scorers in the contest with 22 points. Haffner was 6-13 from three-point land. He added a couple assists and a steal in his stat line. Donaval Avila, Jr. finished with 15 points. Snow College had six players in double-figure scoring on the night.