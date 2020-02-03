Eagles Defeat Colorado Northwestern Inside the BDAC

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Cory McKendrick, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

The Utah State University men’s basketball team split its Scenic West Athletic Conference weekend after losing to Snow just two nights earlier. They responded and came out on top against Colorado Northwestern Community College on Saturday. The Eagles bested the Spartans 105-87.

The Eagles were red hot from the field in Saturday’s game. They shot 64% from the field and 66% from long range. The hot shooting and a 40-point margin of bench scoring for the Eagles were huge difference makers in the game.

Christian Haffner continued to light it up from the three-point area code. He netted 7-12 threes in his game-high 24-point scoring affair. The seven three-pointers on Saturday made 13 total in the last two games for Haffner.

Turahn Thompson poured in 20 points in the victory and Vojtech Ruzek rounded out the high scorers for the Eagles with 15. Every Eagle who entered the game registered points on the stat sheet.

The second half was the difference maker for the Eagles. It was a four-point game entering halftime in favor of the Eagles. After scoring 50 in the first half, they closed out the game with 55 in the second half.