Eagles Drop Both Contests in Double Header

By Cory McKendrick, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

The Utah State University Eastern baseball team continued play in the Manny Guerra Memorial Border Battle tournament hosted by the College of Southern Nevada on Friday. The team played two games; the first against Gateway Community College (GCC) and the second against #1 Central Arizona College (CAC). The Eagles dropped both games, losing to GCC 9-1 and CAC 12-1.

In the game against GCC, Ethan Udy had a hit for the Eagles and Drew Staley added the only other hit in the game for USUE. Dylan Sanchez scored the lone run. Parker Buys was credited with the loss after he threw fie innings. Buys threw the first three innings strong but the GCC bats came alive in the fourth and fifth to extend their lead.