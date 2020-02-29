Eagles’ Season Ends at the Hands of Salt Lake Community College

USU Eastern Athletics Press Release

The USU Eastern men’s basketball squad faced the Salt Lake Community College Bruins this week in the semi-final round of the Scenic West Athletic Conference in Twin Falls, Idaho.

This was the fourth time these teams have faced each other this season. In the three previous times, the Bruins came away with the victory; however, no one within the conference was able hand them a loss as they went a perfect 9-0 in region play.

In the first half, it appeared that the Bruins were going to walk away with the game, at one point leading by as much as 24 points. The Eagles cut it to five points in the second half; however, the Bruins showed why they were the No. 1 seed and held on for the 10-point win.

For the Bruins, James Lee led the way with 13 points and seven rebounds. Asa McCord had 12 with seven rebounds as well. Justice Hill added 11. One of the big stats that stood out was that they created 17 turnovers and turned it into 20 points.

Christian Haffner led the way for the Eagles, scoring 15 points in 32 minutes of play. Veljko Ilic added 13 points and Donaval Avila Jr. had 13 points as well. On the game, USU Eastern shot 40.9% from the field.

This marks the end of the season for the USU Eastern men’s basketball team. The Eagles end the season with a 15-15 record, going 4-8 in conference. With just three sophomores on this year’s squad, there will certainly be some familiar faces returning next season.