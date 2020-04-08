East Carbon Cancels Community Daze Celebration

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett.

During the East Carbon City Council meeting on Tuesday evening, the council passed a motion to cancel this year’s Community Daze celebration.

“Unanimously, we felt that due to the uncertainties regarding the containment/elimination of the COVID-19 pandemic by July, and in the best interest of public safety, we were left with no other alternative,” said Don Logston, a council member, following the meeting. “We ask for your understanding and support in making this difficult decision.”

The celebration, which takes place annually in July, generally features a rodeo, parade, entertainment and much more.