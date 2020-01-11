East Carbon City Mayor Thanks Many

East Carbon City Mayor David Avery welcomed all to the first council city meeting of 2020 on Tuesday evening. He informed his council and the listening crowd that he wished to begin with some words of appreciation.

First, Mayor Avery thanked the old members that had left the council and those that served for years. They had sworn in the new members earlier that same day and Mayor Avery welcomed them to the council. He then thanked the teachers and those involved in Bruin Point Elementary’s Christmas program, which the council took the day off to attend. He continued by thanking Miner’s Trading Post for its Christmas program put on for the community, wishing that even more had attended.

Mayor Avery was not finished with his gratitude as he continued by thanking the Elks Club for their donation of $500 for the angel tree and all that supported the angel tree in various ways. He also expressed his gratitude toward the officers that participated in the Shop-With-a-Cop program, which assisted six local kids.

Office personnel, the fire department, maintenance department and several other organizations were then thanked by the mayor. Following this, he took a moment to make assignments for the year for the council.