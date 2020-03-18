Eastern Utah Women’s Health Encourages Telehealth, Social Distancing

By Danielle Pendergrass, Eastern Utah Women’s Health

I hope this email finds you well. COVID-19 is revealing to us the interconnectedness of our world, our nation, our state and our community. It is showing us that the health and wellbeing of ONE is intimately bound to the health and wellbeing of ALL. This virus had given us the opportunity to rise to the occasion and care for one another. It is our responsibility to come together to love, nourish and protect those around us.

By following the measures that the Southeastern Utah Health Department and our Governor have enacted, this will lessen the chance of you or someone you love getting the virus. We are doing our part at Eastern Utah Women’s Health to ensure your safety and the safety of our community. We will be providing telehealth visits. We realize that some visits just cannot be done in this manner, but we want to limit face to face visits as much as possible to decrease your exposure. We can do most everything over the telehealth and if you need a procedure, pap, etc. we will have you come in after your telehealth visit, at staggered times, to provide for appropriate social distancing.

We are schedule through March 26. If you have an appointment at this time, please plan for Telehealth. We will be closed Monday, March 30 through Sunday, April 13 (luckily, this was planned six months ago). At that time, we will assess if re-opening is safe for your health depending on what is unfolding. If you have an appointment scheduled after this time, we will contact you directly if we need to change course. We will be checking our voicemails and texts often. In the meantime, here are some things that you can do. Please call or text us to let us know what you need!

Avoid going to the hospital for labs, mammograms, DEXA scans, etc. for at least one more month. We will let you know when we think it is safe and are happy to reschedule your appointments for you. If you have medication that needs to be refilled, we are happy to refill them for the next three months regardless if you have had your labs drawn. We will always write for a 90-day supply but know that some insurance will only give you a 30-day supply. If you are due for a Well Woman and need refills on birth control or anything else, we are happy to refill them for the next three months. Those of you who are in our Family Planning Elevated Program: please make sure you have at least a 90-day supply of your method. Let us know if you need more. If you have a urinary tract infection, yeast infection, etc., please call the office for a telehealth visit and we will call you in medication. If you have lumps, bumps and other things that need to be looked at, call the office for a telehealth visit and then we will make arrangements to take a look. If you need a medication adjustment, we can do this via telehealth. Call the office and schedule. If you are sick or have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call the office. We will triage you over the phone and will get you the appropriate testing.

Thank you for allowing us to care for you during these uncertain times. Be assured we are here for you and doing everything possible to keep you healthy and safe. If we all do our part, we will protect those we love!

Be on the lookout for texts and newsletters with additional resources. You can follow us on Facebook @EasternUtahWomensHealth for updates! In the meantime… Stay Home! Stay Healthy! Stay Safe!