Notice is given of the Elmo Town Council 2020 meeting schedule. Meetings will be held at the Elmo Town Hall, 75 S 100 E, beginning 7:00 p.m.

January – no meeting

Wednesday – February 05, 2020

Wednesday – March 4, 2020

Wednesday – April 1, 2020

Wednesday – May 6, 2020

Wednesday – June 3, 2020

Wednesday – July 1, 2020

Wednesday – August 5, 2020

Wednesday – September 2, 2020

Wednesday – October 7, 2020

Wednesday – November 4, 2020

Wednesday – December 2, 2019

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 18, 2019.