Elsie Etzel Holmes

1937 – 2020

Our dear Mother, Nana, Grandma, Great-Grandmother and the cornerstone to our family died, March 2, 2020. Our mother was selfless, loving, and our never-ending cheerleader. Mom was always up for an adventure whether it be camping, family vacations, cooking traditional dishes or trying new ones she had a love of the arts, sports and reading. Mom was always up for a good card game with any of the grandchildren or whoever she could talk into playing Five Crowns by saying “do you want a fast game”, knowing if the entire family played it would take three hours. What she enjoyed most was going out to eat with the family for breakfast or dinner. Born December 1937 in Mohrland, Utah to Archie & Helen (Pestotnik) Etzel. Mom grew up in Hiawatha & Price, Utah graduating from Carbon High School. After High school she moved to Salt Lake to attend and graduated beauty college. It was on a blind date where she met the man, she would never stop loving our dad LaVell Holmes, they married in June 1957 and had four children. Mom ran her own daycare for 40 plus years committed to the growth of early childhood development.

Preceded in death by her husband and parents. Survived by her children Archie (Margaret) Holmes, Helen Jones, Kathy (Lyle) Obray and Brenda (Steven) Matern; grandchildren, Kelli Holmes, Nicholas (Nicole) Holmes, Derek (Raven) Holmes, Nathan Jones, Chad Matern and Brendan Matern; great grandchildren, Tiberius Holmes and Alizayah Holmes.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 12th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, where a vigil and rosary will begin at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 13 at 11:00 AM at the Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 East South Temple, Salt Lake City. Interment to follow at Salt Lake City Cemetery.

Mom, you will forever shine inside all of us. May we carry on the same zest for life that filled your adventurous spirit.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the amazing staff of Rocky Mountain Care for their incredible hospice care, James, Whitney, Kristy, Sara, and Dr. Moreland were so responsive to any of the needs we had with Mom. In lieu of flowers please go to your favorite restaurant and play a game with family and friends.

View tribute slideshow and share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com