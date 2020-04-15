Emergency Vehicle Light Parade Coming to Wellington

Photo courtesy of the Wellington City Fire Department.

While families continue to isolate in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency responders in Wellington are looking to provide entertainment and encouragement with an upcoming light parade. The emergency vehicle light parade will feature the Wellington City Fire and Police Departments.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 beginning at 8:30 p.m. While families are welcome to watch the parade from their front yards, they are encouraged to practice social distancing from other families in their neighborhood.