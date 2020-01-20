Emery All-Star Wrestlers Shine at Beehive Brawl

By Julie Johansen

Sixteen Emery all-star wrestlers participated in the Utah National Beehive Brawl wrestling tournament on Saturday at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

Hundreds of wrestlers fill the gym each year and 2020 was no exception. Wyoming, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, and Utah banners hung in the air as the wrestlers made their entrance during the spotlighted wrestlers’ march. Competition, slating grapplers in age groups and weight classes, filled 12 mats for most of the day.

Four Emery all-star wrestlers received medals. Hayden Christiansen and Mason Stilson received fourth place while Easton Thornely placed third and Monty Christiansen received the coveted first place medal.

Other wrestlers from Emery County included Gatlen Rasmussen, Drake Stilson, Mason Greenhaulgh, Colten Housekeeper, Cache Collard, Boston Adair, Jess Larsen, Ryan Collard, Rayden Ewell, Marcus Rasmussen, Mason Thornley and Boden Christman.