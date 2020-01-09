Emery and Uintah Battle in Close Swim Meet

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery swim headed to face Uintah on Tuesday in what turned out to be a nail biter. The Spartans did not grab a first place finish until the seventh event when Kaelee Hooley took the 50 free.

Hooley opened the gates as Asher Beagley immediately followed with a win of his own in the 50 free. Beagley ended on top two events later in the 100 fly followed by Hooley again with a win in the 100 free. She set a personal record (PR) in the race, shaving off 0.17 seconds.

Haley Guymon stepped up in a huge way, cutting 23.47 seconds off her time in the 500 free to win by one second. She went on to grab the top spot in the 100 back as well.

In the end, Uintah fended off the Spartans 147-134 and snuck by the Lady Spartans 142-141 to take both divisions. Up next, Emery will join Carbon to compete at the Cedar Invitation this weekend.