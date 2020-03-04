Emery Baseball Hoping to Grow with Youth

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Spartans will return to the diamond with little experience after graduating 10 seniors. “We are young and have a good sophomore class. [But] our three seniors are the only players with varsity experience,” said head coach Rob Smith. Those seniors include Teagan Christman, Brax Jensen and Bron Gordon.

On top of that, not one senior is a pitcher, so Emery will have learn on the mound in a pinch. With that being said, Smith remains confident. “It’s going to be a growing year, but we will be competitive. We have talent. We will have to pitch to contact and play defense.”

Smith added, “I think we will be better defensively then we were last year. This group understands the importance of defense. I’m expecting us to also be better on offense than last season. We will swing it well.”

Region 12 continues to be tough as it boasts the reigning state champions, the Richfield Wildcats, as well as Carbon. The Spartans are looking to compete in region and end in the top three.

Emery will once again play a game inside Smith’s Ballpark, home of the Salt Lake Bees. The Spartans will also compete against a top 3A team in Juab to strengthen the team and its RPI ranking. “Our best quality is the knowledge that these boys have of the game. They play well together and there is good camaraderie,” concluded Smith.