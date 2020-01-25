Emery Cheer Back to Back State Champs*Photo Gallery*

The Emery High Cheerleaders competed in the Utah State Cheer competition held at Salt Lake Community College on January 25, 2020. After qualifying at the Southern Region competition earlier in January the reigning State Champion team went in highly motivated to defend their title. The Spartan Cheerleaders competed in the All girl-Show Cheer (non-tumbling), Time Out Cheer, and Freestyle categories; bringing home the repeat State Title in 3A/4A All girl-Show Cheer (non-tumbling), 2nd place in Time-out cheer, and a 4th place in Freestyle. Madison Richards was recognized as a member of the 2020 Utah Cheerleading Academic All-State Team. Cheerleaders Spring showcase will be held March 4, 2020 at 6 pm in the Spartan Center.