ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Emery High cheer team competed in Regionals at Timpview on Saturday.

The Lady Spartans took first in both show and time out cheer. They also finished in third place in freestyle and pom. In the end, Emery scored the highest and was named the region champion.

Up next is the state competition at Salt Lake Community College on Jan. 25.

Congratulations to the Emery cheer team!