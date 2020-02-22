Emery Comes Up Short *Photo Gallery*

Emery and Richfield wrapped up Friday night’s games with both teams vying for the final spot of the 3A State Championship. Players and fans alike knew that it would be a tough contest for both sides as the two teams split the season series with one win apiece. As predicted, the score was close after one quarter with Emery on top, 11-9.

The Spartans then began to separate themselves from the Wildcats in the second quarter. Ricfhield’s leading scorer, Josh Thalman, got into some foul trouble in the early part of the game and was forced to the bench. Shortly thereafter, Emery took a 18-11 lead with 4:41 left in the half and looked to be on a roll. Then trouble struck. The Spartans began a turnover frenzy and allowed Richfield to regain its footing. The Wildcats retook the lead on a 9-0 run to end the half.

In the second half, the Wildcat defense remained tough and Emery failed to recapture its offensive flow. The Wildcats again took advantage with 22 third-quarter points and held a commanding 42-29 advantage. Brax Jensen fouled out early in the fourth quarter, putting the Spartans even further behind the eight ball. The Spartans’ desperation threes did not fall, bringing their championship run to an end, 58-41.

Emery shot 32.5 percent on the night, nearly 15 percent below its season average. The Spartans will participate for a chance to take third tomorrow at 3 p.m. against Judge Memorial.

Photos by Dusty Butler