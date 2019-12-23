Emery Competes at Christmas Clash

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Emery wrestling team was at the Christmas Clash over the weekend.

Byron Christiansen started off the day 4-0 in the 120 weight class to reach the finals. He fell in a close match, 4-3, to Caden Ramos from Thunder Ridge and finished in second place. Also in 120 was Dwain Farley, who took fourth place and went 4-2 in the competition.

Bryar Meccariello stumbled in the semifinals at 152 but worked his way back up the consolation bracket to take third overall.

It was a great showing for the Spartans as they prepare for the state duels, which will take place on Jan. 3-4.