Emery Country Youth Place in the State Farm Bureau Short Story Contest

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Farm Bureau had a large group of students participate in the Utah Farm Bureau short story contest. This year’s theme was “This is Why We Farm” and the contestants were tasked with writing a true story about their reasoning for farming.

Locally, there were participants from two elementary schools, a middle school and Emery High with categories ranging from third grade to adult, according to Jessica Lee, Emery County Farm Bureau Women’s Chair. First place county winners were entered in the state competition and Emery County had a student place in the state contest in every category except third. The state finishers were as follows:

Fourth Grade: Jess Larsen, third in state, winning $25

Fifth Grade – Annie Johansen, second in state, winning $50

Sixth Grade: Kaicee Behling, third in state, winning $25

Seventh and Eighth Grade Combined: Chase Huggard, first in state, winning $100, and Alison Johansen, second in state, winning $50

Ninth Through 12th Grade: Kiri Cook, first in state, winning $100

According to Lee, this Utah Farm Bureau short story contest integrates with several Utah Core Standards objectives in the areas of English, language arts and social studies. The contest provides students with an authentic opportunity to write informative and explanatory texts and demonstrate the conventions of standard English, all while increasing an understanding of Utah’s agriculture industry.

“The purpose of the contest is to bring a connection of Utah’s agriculture from the plate and foster the student’s creativity,” Lee said.