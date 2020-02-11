Emery County Business Owners Expand to Price with New Restaurant

Following overwhelming support during a soft opening on Friday, Origins Fusion Grill once again was bursting at the seams for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce was joined by county royalty, members of the community and hungry patrons as the red ribbon was snipped by owners David Sorensen and Kolton World.

Sorenson and World are well-versed in the restaurant business as they have owned and operated Fatty’s in Castle Dale for years. They saw an opportunity to expand to Price when the former China Buffet building became available in September.

Once the duo secured the building, they launched a massive remodel. The kitchen received a major face-lift with new equipment and a wall that separates the space from the dining area. Fresh paint, new floors and a remodeled hostess station have also given the building a new look.

Along with the remodel came a unique menu. While the offerings include takes on popular Asian dishes, such as ramen and rice bowls, Origins also features fun twists on egg rolls, sandwiches and noodles. The menu also features some items stemming from Sorenson’s Danish heritage, including meatballs and cake balls.

In addition to a comfortable dining area, the restaurant also offers take out.

Origins Fusion Grill, located at 700 West Price River Drive in Price, will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily with exceptions for major holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. The restaurant can be contacted at (435) 637-5286 for take out orders and more information. For a complete menu, please see below.