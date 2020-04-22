Emery County Cancels County Fair and Concert

2019 Emery County Fair. ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler.

By Julie Johansen

During a virtual Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday, the decision was made to cancel the 2020 Emery County Fair and accompanying concert.

Although the fair is still a few months away, this is the time that contracts are normally signed and plans begin to finalize. With all of the uncertainty, the commissioners felt that it was only practical to cancel the county fair. It was proposed that perhaps by fair time, some type of one-day celebration with local talent and invitations for participation from local businesses could be hosted.

It was explained that this decision was made to keep citizens safe. It was also a financial decision as it usually costs the county between $80,000 and $90,000 to host the fair, and it could be all for naught if the celebration was cancelled for safety reasons.

Emery County Attorney Mike Olsen concurred with the commissioners, stating that it would be a big help for the sheriff’s office and legal team with the load they have right now in the wake of the pandemic.

Also during the meeting, the Emery County Reinvestment Agency granted a 40% tax incentive to the Castle Solar Company over a 20-year period. The requirements included fencing the Chris Guymon property with an eight-foot fence as well as the installation of two cattle guards on the north and south sides of his property lines. This agreement will be signed by Guymon, Emery County and Castle Solar Company. This will also have to be agreed upon by the other tax entities, including the Emery Water Conservancy District and the Emery School Board. The desire is to have this finished in the next 30 days.

Next, a public lands solution was approved to study various areas for the best trails for the Emery County Travel Bureau. These trails will be considered for tourists and non-tourists. Ashely Korenblat has been secured by Adriana Chimaras to assist with designating the trails and identifying grants. The desire is to have a solid plan before the end of the year.

A 2020 Children and Teen Book Enhancement mini grant contract between Utah State Library, Castle Dale, Cleveland, Huntington and Orangeville libraries was approved.

A resolution, 3-17-20, declaring a state of emergency due to the the novel coronavirus was also approved. This resolution has to be updated every 30 days to be proactive with the state, preparing in the case of an emergency. A WiFi expansion mini grant to help with the Green River and Orangeville libraries in the COVID-19 combating efforts was then approved.

Ratification of assistance for SF-424 Trail Mountain Fire Emergency Watershed Program for the increase of funds on the Huntington Creek springs was received. A renewal of a Right of Way, 20800, from the county with the Bureau of Land for a communications site on Cedar Mountain was approved.

The meeting ended with elected official’s comments. Attorney Olsen commented that this has been a very busy time on the legal end, but he and his team are hoping for the best. He said that he has been very impressed with the diligence of the sheriff’s department in keeping both the county and the inmates safe. They are also grateful for the help of the Southeast Utah Health Department and Olsen is feeling encouraged.

Commissioner Kent Wilson then responded that as we enter another phase of fighting the virus, we have been fortunate that there have been no hospitalizations. Also, he stated that only 3% of the work force in Emery County has been laid off, the lowest percent in Utah. Hopefully, the economy will open up soon, but he said that residents have to pay attention to the mass gatherings, senior citizens and care centers. Wilson thanked everyone for being law abiding, making the losses lower.

Commissioner Gil Conover stated that everyone has done a very good job and encouraged residents to keep their distance and stay safe. Commissioner Lynn Sitterud agreed with the others and asked for a motion to adjourn.