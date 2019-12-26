Emery County Care and Rehab Resident of the Month: Hazel Cox

Hazel Cox with Emery County Care and Rehabilitation Employee of the Month Kaylynn Adams.

By Emery County Care and Rehabilitation

The Emery County Care and Rehabilitation resident of the month for December is Hazel Cox.

Hazel grew up with four sisters and one brother in the town of Emery. She was married to her first husband, Mclloyd Stringham, for 16 years. They had three children, including Carl, Ileen and Mack.

Hazel married her second husband, Dick Cox, and they were married for 40 years. Hazel has 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Her favorite color is baby blue and her favorite flowers are Pansies.