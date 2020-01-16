Emery County Care and Rehab Resident of the Month: Victoria Jacobsen

Victoria Lenna Jacobsen was born on Feb. 23, 1940 in Yonkers, New York. Her parents were Marion Victor and Lenna Jones Kent.

Her mother passed away when she was 16, leaving her with her four sisters and one brother to take care of their father. After high school, Victoria married and had five children. They later divorced and she moved her family where she could get work.

She then met Jay C. Jacobsen and they were married and sealed at the Manti Temple on Sept. 17, 1981. They moved to Emery and she has faithfully served the community ever since.

Victoria served 25 years as a librarian and 30 years as a primary teacher to her ward. Watching the children she taught grow up and then begin teaching their own children has brought more and more gratitude to her heart to serve the small town.

With Victoria’s five children, 14 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren, her life has been filled with love happiness and we hope it continues.

“We are so very grateful for the care she has received and the love she has been shown while recuperating,” her family shared. “Thank you to all who have visited and cared for her at this time.”