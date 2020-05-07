Emery County Commissioners Consider Changing Employee Insurance Company

By Julie Johansen

Jeff Kelsey joined the Emery County Commissioners during a virtual meeting on Tuesday where he presented several options for dental, health and vision insurance for county employees. The current carrier fees have risen substantially, so he had found renewal offers from other companies.

A packet had been distributed to the commissioners that explained the current expenses for employee coverage. The packet explained that there had been a 64% increase in claims compared to last year, resulting in the increased expenses for the same coverage with the current company, Meritain.

Kelsey recommended a change in the insurance carrier. When asked about the problems that maybe encountered with a new company, Kelsey said issues with pharmacies could arise, but he assured them that this could be ironed out. The new coverage company Kelsey recommended is PEHP. Emery County will review this possibility for the nearly 100 policies that the county pays for.

Also during the meeting, several contracts were approved or amended. This included the 2021 A.S.S.E.T. contract, which was amended to extend until Sept. 15, 2020. The grant for eradication of Russian olives in Emery County’s riparian areas was also amended to allow for more time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Approval of a resolution was then given so that county will now pay for Safety Personnel’s Tier 11 contributions effective July 1, 2020.

Commissioners next reported on recent communication with Bradon Bradford, the Southeast Utah Health Department’s Health Officer, who felt that in the coming weeks, Utah could move from orange to yellow status in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Exciting news was reported as the commissioners shared that three counties, including Emery, are ready to move to yellow.

The commissioners’ expressed their desire that everyone will support the businesses that have large burdens and big responsibilities during this time as they prepare to reopen. Commissioner Gil Conover’s comment, “It is a good thing we live in the area where we live,” concluded the commissioner meeting.