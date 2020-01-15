Emery County Commissioners Honor Employees for Years of Service

By Julie Johansen

Emery County Commissioners began the first commission meeting of the year by presenting certificates to employees who have dedicated years of service to the county.

The first award was given to recognize Blake Gardner for an outstanding 40 years of service. Marian George was then thanked for 25 years of service, William Brent Langston for 20 years and Michael VanWagoner for 15 years.

Ten-year recipients were Janetta Young, Tyson Huntington, David Ames and Kaylee Van Wagoner. A large group of eight garnered appreciation for five years of service, including Mindi Labrum, Tiffani Baker, Kip Allred, Hugh Grange, Cory Worwod, Tracy Clark, Adriauna Downard and Egan Smith.

Many of the employees were not able to attend the meeting but were still recognized by the commission.