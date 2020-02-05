Emery County Commissioners Request Public Comment on the Second Amendment

By Julie Johansen

The public comment period during Tuesday’s Emery County Commission meeting found citizens asking the commissioners about their feelings on adopting a Second Amendment Sanctuary in support of the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. The item was not on the agenda so no action could be taken, but at end of the meeting, the commissioners and Emery County Attorney Mike Olsen called for public comments at the next commission meeting on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. They are also going to study other counties’ resolutions or ordinances so they are in a position to take action to represent the desire of the people.

Next, Carley Lansche and associates approached the commission regarding the Spanish Trail Project, requesting an approval for the process of development of the trail in Emery County. They have many plans for signage and development for the entire trial throughout the county. These Spanish Trail advocates were introduced to Emery County Tourism Director Adriana Chimaras and asked to work with the travel council on this issue. Attorney Olsen cautioned the group that the people of Emery County are in favor of multiple uses on these types of trails.

Chris Wood of the Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) then presented the county with a PILT (payment in lieu of taxes) check in the amount of $2,610. The Department of Wildlife Resources owns 5,421 acres in Emery County, including the Upper San Rafael, Lower San Rafael and Huntington Game Farm as well as the management Desert Lake. Wood praised the members of the Emery County Public Lands Council to the commissioners, saying that they make for a great working relationship with the county and the DWR.

Karen Dolan, Director of Four Corners Behavioral Health, addressed the opening of the public hearing regarding the mental health and substance use disorder treatment needs in Emery County. She stated that in the three counties they serve, there are 4% of the 40,000 residents are suffering from mental health issues. Pilot programs and progressive treatments are efficient client programs they are using.

The contract with Tom Hardee and the state of Utah for predator control within Emery County was also ratified during the meeting. The Emergency Operations Basic Plan as well as the Emery County Care Center, County Administration Building and Aquatic Center Emergency Action Plans were also approved following updates to contact lists and matching state and federal operations standards.

To further the work at the San Rafael Research Center, an approval was given to advertise a request for proposals for a contractor at the center and also to apply for grant to complete the work on the coal combustion machine.

A request for a waiver of the 2020 lease amount for the Children’ Justice Center in the amount of $3,000 for the year was granted. An approval for the Annual Affirmative Action Plan was also given. This is a federally-mandated document that helps guarantee that there is no discrimination in the county work force.