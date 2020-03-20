Emery County Corrections Officer Welcomes News Correctional Officer

ECSO Press Release

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) gained a new certified correctional officer as Lane Gardner has completed Utah Corrections Pre-Service Academy.

Deputy Gardner was a member of Class #307. No formal graduation ceremony will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Gardner began working at ECSO in November 2019 as a civilian dispatcher. He entered the academy in January.

Lane is a great addition to ECSO and will be an asset as he serves the citizens of Emery County. CONGRATULATIONS DEPUTY GARDNER on completing this step of your law enforcement career!