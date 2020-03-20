MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Emery County Corrections Officer Welcomes News Correctional Officer

Emery County Corrections Officer Welcomes News Correctional Officer

90388309_3091572230887334_4859418645433942016_o.jpg

ECSO Press Release

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) gained a new certified correctional officer as Lane Gardner has completed Utah Corrections Pre-Service Academy.

Deputy Gardner was a member of Class #307. No formal graduation ceremony will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Gardner began working at ECSO in November 2019 as a civilian dispatcher. He entered the academy in January.

Lane is a great addition to ECSO and will be an asset as he serves the citizens of Emery County. CONGRATULATIONS DEPUTY GARDNER on completing this step of your law enforcement career!

scroll to top
WordPress Video Lightbox