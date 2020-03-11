Emery County Democratic Party Combines Caucus and Convention Meetings

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Democratic Convention and Caucus Meeting, though small in numbers, was strong in spirit. The Call to Convention was delivered by Kim Player, the Emery County Democratic Party Secretary.

Scout Troup 300 directed the flag ceremony before Tim Glenn, the county party chairman since 2016, gave his retiring speech. Glenn is moving out of the county and is not able to run for the county chair again. He expressed his desire to serve the county while in this position. He also stated that many of the issues of the Democrats and Republicans are the same, but there are some definite differences. Glenn thanked Player, who he said has carried the party for many years.

Rod Player then answered questions regarding public land issues in Emery County and conducted a discussion for the group while displaying a map for explanations.

The introduction of the new officers concluded the evening. Tiffani Baker will be the new county chair with Elroy Mortensen as the vice chair. The other officers will remain in office, including Player as secretary and Maryella Fowler as treasurer.





